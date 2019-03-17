|
Lucy I. Harrold, 94, of Ligonier, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019. She was born Nov. 3, 1924, in Hutchinson, W.Va., a daughter of the late James R. and Cora (Sims) Davis. She attended Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Church and retired from Latrobe Area Hospital after 22 years. She loved taking care of her family and gardening. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles "Dick" Blystone; her second husband, Clarence E. Harrold; a son, Richard R. Blystone; three brothers; and three sisters. She is survived by her son, Wayne (Valerie) Blystone, of Ligonier; six grandchildren, Keith Blystone, Corey (Melissa) Blystone, Sonya (Joseph) Yunetz, Christy (Luie) Medina, Chad (Angie) Blystone and John (Angie) Meyer; 14 great-grandchildren; and her dog, Ginger.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier. A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home, with Pastor Steve Hospodar officiating. Interment will be in Unity Cemetery, Latrobe.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019