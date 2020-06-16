Lucy (Squires) Martin-Kolleda, 70, of Murrysville, passed away peacefully Friday, June 12, 2020, at home, with her loving family by her side. She was born May 10, 1950, in Sutton, W.Va., the daughter of the late Paul and Madeline "Jean" (Keener) Squires. Lucy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Prior to retiring, she was employed as a home health aide. Lucy enjoyed bowling, playing cards and dancing. She loved spending time with her beloved family and is survived by her devoted husband, Frank Kolleda; daughter, Davina Schwartzmiller and her husband, James, of Rural Valley; son, David Martin and his wife, Eriko, of Okinawa, Japan; brother, Paul Squires, of Murrysville; and cherished grandchildren, Tasha, James and Lana. Family and friends are invited to attend a gathering that will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020, at the VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 16, 2020.