Lucy Martin-Kolleda
1950 - 2020-06-12
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lucy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lucy (Squires) Martin-Kolleda, 70, of Murrysville, passed away peacefully Friday, June 12, 2020, at home, with her loving family by her side. She was born May 10, 1950, in Sutton, W.Va., the daughter of the late Paul and Madeline "Jean" (Keener) Squires. Lucy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Prior to retiring, she was employed as a home health aide. Lucy enjoyed bowling, playing cards and dancing. She loved spending time with her beloved family and is survived by her devoted husband, Frank Kolleda; daughter, Davina Schwartzmiller and her husband, James, of Rural Valley; son, David Martin and his wife, Eriko, of Okinawa, Japan; brother, Paul Squires, of Murrysville; and cherished grandchildren, Tasha, James and Lana. Family and friends are invited to attend a gathering that will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020, at the VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vaia Funeral Home, Inc
463 Athena Drive
Delmont, PA 15626
724-468-1177
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved