It is with great sadness that we relay the passing of our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt, Lucy P. Lute, 88, of Latrobe, on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Lucy graduated with honors from Hearst High School in 1948 and Westmoreland School of Nursing in 1951. She always reminded us that she was "first chair" for clarinet in the band. She married her husband, Walter Lute, in 1952. They relocated to San Antonio, Texas, where she worked as a registered nurse at Santa Rosa Hospital. Their first child, Walter, was born in Texas and in 1954, they moved back to Latrobe. Lucy continued to work as an RN for Torrance State Hospital, Westmoreland, and Latrobe hospitals, including private duty. In addition to her nursing career and taking care of her five children, Lucy enjoyed golf, singing, and playing cards with her friends. She was a member of the Latrobe Elks Ladies Golf League, which gave her the opportunity to travel to many different golf courses in other states. She cantered and sang in the choir for St. Rose Church. One of her proudest moments was singing the Messiah with the St. Vincent Camerata. One of the other great moments of her life was traveling with her sisters back to her parents' home country of Czechoslovakia and getting to meet their relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Elizabeth Balazek; three brothers, Paul, William and David Balazek; five sisters, Anna Zavatsky, Mary Jane Stewart, Betty Doriscoe, Verna Dombroski, and Cecilia Cowan; and her grandson Ryan Lute. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Walter; three sons, Walter Jr. (Brook), of Annandale, Va., Jeffrey (Lindy), of Stahlstown, and Dennis (Laura), of Latrobe; two daughters, Karen Bennett (Jim), of New Alexandria, and Lisa Koch, of Wexford. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Heather Weaver, Jamie Bizup, Nicole Koch, Alexandra Koch, Dalton Lute, and Samantha Koch; seven great-grandchildren; and her two sisters, Catherine Pennington, of Pleasant Unity, and Martha Bowden, of Canoga Park, Calif.; a sister-in-law, Irene Balazek, of Latrobe; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. Members of the St. Rose Rosary Altar Christian Mothers will recite the rosary at 1:30 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Rose Church, with the Rev. Eric J. Dinga as celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Rose Cemetery.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019