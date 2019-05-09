Luigi "Fast Louie" DaRold, 93, of Hannastown, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at RNC of Greater Pittsburgh, Greensburg. Born Dec. 6, 1925, in White Valley, Pa., he was a son of the late Francesco DaRold and Zelinda (DeBattista) DaRold. Prior to his retirement at the age of 90, Lou owned Lou's Barber Shop in Latrobe for 60 years, where he was known as "Fast Louie." He was a member of St. Bartholomew Church, Crabtree, and served in the Korean War with the Army. He was also a member of the American Legion Post No. 515, Latrobe, the Amvets in Greensburg, and Keystone Rod and Gun Club. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Ines Marchesini. Lou is survived by his wife of 62 years, Pasqueline "Pat" (Santone) DaRold, of Hannastown; one daughter, Shirley A. DaRold, of Hannastown; one son, Louis DaRold and his wife, Carol A., of Irwin; one grandson, David "Dan" Nagy Jr., of Hannastown; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Margaret Santone, of Hannastown and Donald and Dolores Miller, of Dearborn Heights, Mich.; he is also survived by several nieces and nephews, both locally and in Italy. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, RNC of Greater Pittsburgh, and Arnold Palmer Pavilion for their excellent care.

Family and friends will be received from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. Military services will be conducted by the Latrobe Derry Veterans Honor Guard at 9:15 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Bartholomew Church, Crabtree, with the Rev. Justin Matro, O.S.B., as celebrant. Private entombment will be in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to , in honor of Luigi DaRold, at www.donate.lls.org. To sign the online guestbook, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 9 to May 10, 2019