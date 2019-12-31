|
|
Father Luke E. Policicchio, O.S.B., a monk of St. Vincent Archabbey, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. He was born in Vandergrift on Oct. 13, 1941, and was a son of Carmine Policicchio, of Vandergrift, and the late Mary (Gallo) Policicchio. His brothers are Frank (Christina) Policicchio, of Monaca, and James (Kathy) Policicchio, of Vandergrift. He attended St. Gertrude Elementary School and is a 1959 graduate of Vandergrift High School. He operated his own hairstyling business for more than 20 years prior to entering the monastery. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree in liberal arts from St. Vincent College in 1983 and a Master of Divinity degree from St. Vincent Seminary in 1987. Father Luke made his simple profession of monastic vows July 10, 1983, and his solemn profession of vows on July 11, 1987, at St. Vincent Archabbey. He was ordained a deacon on July 25, 1987, and priest on May 28, 1988, at St. Vincent by Bishop Anthony G. Bosco of Greensburg. Following his ordination, Father Luke served as parochial vicar at St. Gregory the Great Parish, Virginia Beach, Va. He then was assigned to serve as pastor of St. Bartholomew Parish, Crabtree. He returned to St. Gregory the Great as a parochial vicar in 2003, serving there until 2010, when he returned to the Archabbey. He served as assistant director of the Archabbey Tailor Shop from 2010-2013. From 2013-2015, he assisted in the Archabbey Infirmary and served as assistant manager of the Gristmill General Store.
The body of Father Luke will be received at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at the Elizabeth J. Roderick Center at St. Vincent, followed by viewing through 5 p.m. Visitation will continue from 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, prior to a vigil service in the Archabbey Basilica at 7:15 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, in the Archabbey Basilica. Interment service will follow in the Mary, Mother of Mercy Mausoleum Chapel at St. Vincent Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Benedictine Health and Welfare Fund, St. Vincent Archabbey, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe, PA 15650.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 31, 2019