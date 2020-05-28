Luther R. "Red" Goodnight, 80, of Delmont, died peacefully Tuesday, May 26, 2020, of natural causes, and surrounded by his family, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born Jan. 20, 1940, in Fairmont, W.Va., the son of the late Emus and Minnie (Longhouse) Goodnight. Prior to retirement, Red was self-employed as a carpet installer and he was a member of the Carpet Installer's Union. He had also been employed by Accro-Tool. Spending time with his beloved family was extremely important to him. Red was a very community-minded man and he volunteered for Delmont Mutual Aid and Habitat for Humanity. He loved bowling, eating at buffets and attending church dinners, going to flea markets and "tinkering". He was an excellent baker, especially known for his cannoli. He enjoyed spending time at his cottage in Somerset. Red was a member of Congruity Presbyterian Church, New Alexandria. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Jane G. Phillips; and sister, Irene. Red will be sadly missed by his loving family and is survived by his devoted wife of 21 years, Shirley (Forsyth) Goodnight; son, Luke, of Derry; stepbrothers, the "Jones Boys"; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Red was the very proud grandfather of Jennifer Hymes (Scott) and Dante Squillace (Kattie); Robert Goodnight, Zachary Phillips, Derrick Altman (Lyndsie), Amber Altman (Larry) and Lauren Goodnight; and great-grandfather of Colin and Catherine Hymes and Everly Clelland. Visitation, funeral services and interment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, will be private. VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177, has been entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Red's memory may be made to Habitat for Humanity International, 322 W. Lamar St., Americus, GA, 31709-3543, or Westmoreland County Food Bank,100 Devonshire Drive, Delmont, PA 15626. Please write "Luther R. Goodnight" on check memo line. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 28, 2020.