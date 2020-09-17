1/
Lydia Daniels
Dr. Lydia (Bukowy) Daniels, 63, of South Park, passed away Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, after a valiant battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was daughter of the late Henry Richard Bukowy and Mary Edna Apollonia Scherrer; beloved wife of 42 years to Robert G. "Bob" Daniels; cherished mother of Quinn Wyatt (Laurelin) Daniels, of Maryland, and Georgia Dewstoe (Robert) Gardner, of Louisiana; grandmother of Lily, Ewyn, Griffin, Genevieve and Emaline; and sister of Yan, Valerie, Bridget, Elaine, Laura, Angela, Damien and, by extension, Diane Daniels. Lydia earned a B.S. in biochemistry from Cornell University, a Ph.D. in biochemistry from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, and completed her post-doctoral research at the Mellon Institute at Carnegie Mellon University. She remained in Pittsburgh, working as a lecturer in biochemistry, biology and science writing and as the director of undergraduate programs in the Department of Biological Sciences at the University of Pittsburgh. In addition to her lifelong contributions to biological sciences and academia, she also served as a member of the South Park Township Library Board, a volunteer tutor in South Park elementary schools, the Costume Mistress for Pittsburgh Youth Ballet, and as a member and past president of the Woman's Club of South Park. Due to current events, services will be private for immediate family. Arrangements are by GRIFFITH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5636 Brownsville Road (at Sixth Street), South Park Township, 412-655-4600. If desired, the family requests that donations in Lydia's name be made to help fund Alzheimer's disease research. Condolences may be offered for the family at www.GriffithFH.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Griffith Funeral Home, Inc.
5636 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
412-655-4600
