Lyle K. Trexler
1942 - 2020
Lyle K. Trexler, 78, of Greensburg, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. He was born Sept. 7, 1942, in New Florence, the son of late Lyle V. and Ida H. (Skiles) Trexler. He was also preceded in death by sister, Sally Luther and her husband, James. He is survived by children, Lyle Eric Trexler and wife, Tracey, of Fallston, Md., and Keri Fels and husband, Evan, of Pittsburgh; grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Alex Trexler, and Kasey Fels. Lyle was a graduate of Laurel Valley High School and Slippery Rock State College, where he helped to found Phi Sigma Pi Fraternity. He was a teacher for 32-plus years, mostly at Hempfield Senior High School, Greensburg, where he taught health and physical education, coached the swim team and taught driver's education. Family and friends will gather to celebrate Lyle's life from 1 p.m. to time of sharing and reflection at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at KENNETH A. STUART FUNERAL HOME, 139 Ligonier St., New Florence. Private interment will be in Fairfield Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.thestuartfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Memorial Gathering
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Kenneth A Stuart Funeral Home
OCT
24
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Kenneth A Stuart Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Kenneth A Stuart Funeral Home
139 Ligonier St
New Florence, PA 15944
(724) 235-2211
