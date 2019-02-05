Lynda J. (Rosgone) Bacco, 76, of North Versailles, passed away Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. She was born July 31, 1942, in Homestead, a daughter of the late Stephen and Margaret (Papp) Rosgone. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arturo V. Bacco, and a brother, Gregg Rosgone. She was a member of St. Robert Bellarmine Church, East McKeesport, and a member of Mon Yough area council of PTAs for 42 years, serving two terms as president. She loved children and had a passion for helping them grow. She attended Robert Morris University, was a fashion model in New York City and Pittsburgh, and also owned and operated her own jewelry business for more than 30 years. She was a true animal lover, having rescued many during her lifetime. She is survived by her daughter, Deana (William) Fry, of North Huntingdon; grandsons Nicholas and Dominic Fry, who knew her as a loving Nana; her sister, Lesley Campbell, of West Virginia; her brother, Dennis Rosgone, of Florida; also a niece and nephews.

Friends and family will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. at FORGIE-SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 1032 Broadway Ave., East McKeesport, 412-823-8083. A funeral Mass will be held 12:30 p.m. Saturday in St. Robert Bellarmine Church, East McKeesport.

For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary