Lynette Ruth Williams Bartoletti passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehab Center in Butler. She was born Sept. 11, 1923, in Pittsburgh, to Elmer and Freda Williams. She had one older sister, Mable. Her second family was Frank (Boots) Reffert; four stepbrothers and sisters, Herby, Barney, Tresa and Posey; three half-brothers and sisters, Dorothy, Susie and Denny. She was the wife of the late Thomas P. Parker; mother of Thomas V. (Mary) Parker; grandmother of Edward (Michelle) Parker and Judy Parker; great-grandmother of Lucy Lynette Korbel; and great-stepgrandmother of John Ludwig. She became a LPN at the age of 42, working at local hospitals and nursing homes around Pittsburgh. After she retired, she enjoyed reading, family gatherings and travel. She will be missed by all and was known to many as "Grandma B." Professional services trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD., Blawnox. www.thomasmsmithfh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 7, 2020.