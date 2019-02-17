Lynn A. Lee, 61, of Greensburg, died Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. She was born July 7, 1957, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Rudolph Melichar and Margaret (Kaehler) Melichar, who survives. Lynn most recently worked as a caregiver of Home Instead Senior Care. She was a member of Cornerstone Ministries. Lynn was always very active in life and had many interests. She most enjoyed helping people anytime she could. Lynn was also a veteran of the Air Force, attaining the rank of sergeant. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother to her family. In addition to her mother, Margaret Melichar, she is survived by her husband, Colbie Lee; two sons, Brian Lee and wife, Amber, and Danny Lee; a granddaughter, Grace Lee; and her siblings, Craig Melichar, Diane Davis (Gregory) and June Aukerman. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a sister, Karen McIver.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday in the KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME INC., 524 N. Main St., Greensburg, where her funeral service will take place at 6 p.m. at the conclusion of viewing hours, with Pastor Mark Thomas officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to a in her name. To share an online condolence, please visit www.kepplegraft.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary