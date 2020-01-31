Home

POWERED BY

Services
P David Newhouse Funeral Home
215 Church St
New Alexandria, PA 15670
(724) 668-2248
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
P David Newhouse Funeral Home
215 Church St
New Alexandria, PA 15670
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
P David Newhouse Funeral Home
215 Church St
New Alexandria, PA 15670
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Community United Presbyterian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynn Kline
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynn H. Kline Sr.


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lynn H. Kline Sr. Obituary
Lynn H. Kline Sr., 90, of New Alexandria, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. He was born Nov. 29, 1929, in Home, Pa., to the late Charles Kline and Florence (Kinter) Kline. He was an operating engineer for Local No. 66 of New Alexandria. He was a member of Community United Presbyterian Church. As a youth, he was a Victory Farm Volunteer of the U.S. Crop Corps in 1945. He was a member of the Blairsville Post 5821 and the New Alexandria Lions Club, where he never missed a meeting and was the recipient of the Melvin Jones Fellow recognition. He was proud to work the pizza booth for the annual Demo Derby every year it has taken place. He was a volunteer Salvation Army bell ringer. He also invested in real estate. He was an Army veteran of the Korean War. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn (Johnston) Kline, in 2016; a son, Robert Glenn Kline; nine siblings, Marion Crago, Harvey Kline, Elizabeth Elrick, Dorothy King, Janet Corr, Ward Kline, Floyd Kline, Freda Kline and Lee Kline; as well as a son-in-law, Paul Howell. He is survived by three children, Lynda Howell, of Blairsville, Debra Marsili and her husband, Michael, of Vandergrift, and Lynn H. Kline Jr. and his wife, Sandy, of Blairsville; seven grandchildren, Mike Howell, Niki Marsili, Mikey Marsili, Troy Kline, Marlee Kline, Kristi Marsili and Stephanie Walker; 10 great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at P. DAVID NEWHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, Church and Washington Streets, New Alexandria, PA 15670. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Community United Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Ronald Durika officiating. Everyone is asked to go directly to the church. Burial will be in New Alexandria Union Cemetery, New Alexandria.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lynn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -