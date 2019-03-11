Lynn Foster Hoak, 75, of Greensburg, died Saturday, March 9, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. She was born in Linn, Ore., a daughter of the late William R. and Miriam Watt Foster. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Greensburg. Lynn loved her grandchildren and enjoyed attending Steelers games with her family. She also enjoyed baking, cooking, crocheting and shopping. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Carolyn Foster. Lynn is survived by her husband of 54 years, Richard "Dick" Hoak; her three children, Kelly Shuster (Bob), of Camp Hill, Pa., Katie McMillen (Kevin), of Murrysville, and Rich Hoak (Andrea), of Greensburg; her grandchildren, Michael, Jonathan and Daniel Shuster, Patrick and Paige McMillen, and R.J. and Jake Hoak; sister, Sue Buchan (David), of Dublin, Ohio; also, three nephews.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg. Lynn's funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, 300 N. Main St., Greensburg. Everyone is asked to go directly to the church. Interment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019