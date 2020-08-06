Lynne M. Bone, 71, of Jeannette, passed away Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at her residence. She was born April 16, 1949, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Ellis and Anna Mae Hurd Redman. Prior to her retirement, Lynne worked as a dietician for Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital and Adelphi. She was a member of the Greater Parkview Church in Greensburg. Lynne was an avid bowler, enjoyed crocheting, cooking, playing the piano, flea marketing and visiting the casinos. In addition to her parents, Lynne was predeceased by her husband, Jesse C. Bone Sr., in 1986; a daughter, Lisa M. Dixon; a grandson, Tre L. Cunningham; and a brother, Richard A. Redman. She is survived by her children, Jesse C. Bone Jr. and wife, Cindy, Tracy Cunningham and husband, Steve, all of Jeannette, David Bone and wife, Lori, of Lexington, Ky., and Mercedes Bone, of Jeannette; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; siblings, Harriet Williams, of Houston, Texas, Lorraine Wilson and husband, John, of Greensburg, Aaron Redman and Sharon, of Virginia, Mark Redman and wife, Ladonna, Lisa Wilson and husband, Wayne, Helen Anderson and Ken Redman, all of Ohio; a sister-in-law, Mary Redman, of Jeannette; and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in the Greater Parkview Church, 103 Westminster Ave., Greensburg, PA 15601. Due to the current health pandemic, Lynne's funeral service will be private. Interment will take place in the Westmoreland Co. Memorial Park, Hempfield Township.



