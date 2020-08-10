Sister M. Adele Rogers, SC, 90, died at Caritas Christi, the motherhouse of the Sisters of Charity of Seton Hill in Greensburg, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Born in Pittsburgh, Sister M. Adele entered the congregation of the Sisters of Charity Sept. 8, 1947, from Immaculate Conception Parish in Bloomfield. She was preceded in death by her parents, Patrick and Christine (Naccarato) Rogers; and a brother, Charles. She is survived by a sister, Patricia Russo; and nieces and nephews, grandnieces and nephews. She earned a bachelor's degree in education from Seton Hill University. Sister Adele taught students in schools of the Greensburg, Pittsburgh and Tucson dioceses. She ministered as principal at St. Thomas Aquinas School in California, Pa., 1968-1969, and at St. James School in Wilkinsburg from 1976 until 1978. Her longest tenure was at Sacred Heart School, Shadyside, where she served as librarian from 1979 until 1990, when she was assigned, as librarian, to Bishop Canevin High School, from 1990 until 1996. Sister Adele was a substitute teacher at St. Malachy School, Coraopolis, from 1999 until 2006, when she began substitute teaching at St. Philip School, Crafton, a position she held until her retirement to the motherhouse, Caritas Christi. Of her life as a Sister of Charity, Sister Adele once reflected, "My ministry as a teacher and librarian in elementary and secondary schools has been rewarding and grace-filled. I have been sustained by prayer and the grace of deepening trust in God and the support of my community, family and friends. The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want." All arrangements for Sister Adele Rogers are private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of Charity, De Paul Center, 144 DePaul Center Road, Greensburg, PA 15601. For more information, visit the website, www.scsh.org
.