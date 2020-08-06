Sister M. Beatrice McQuade, 93, died at Caritas Christi, the motherhouse of the Sisters of Charity of Seton Hill in Greensburg, on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. A Pittsburgh native, Sister M. Beatrice entered the congregation of the Sisters of Charity on Sept. 8, 1945, from Saint Anselm Parish, Swissvale. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph P. and Bridget (Connolly) McQuade; three brothers, Joseph, John and Thomas McQuade; and a sister, Mary McQuade. She is survived by a brother, James McQuade (wife, Mary Ann McQuade), and a sister, Elizabeth "Betty" McQuade. She earned a bachelor's degree in education from Seton Hill University, a master's degree in reading and language arts from the University of Pittsburgh, and her elementary principal certification from Duquesne University. She earned certification in pastoral ministry from the University of San Francisco and did additional studies at Alverno College and Tuskegee Institute. Sister M. Beatrice was a teacher and an administrator in schools of the Greensburg, Phoenix and Pittsburgh dioceses. She was an exchange teacher in a program initiated between the Sisters of Charity and the Holy Family Sisters of New Orleans and taught students in the Lafayette, La., diocese and the Archdiocese of New Orleans. She was principal at St. James, Apollo, and St. Mary-Basha School in Chandler, Ariz., and vice principal at Our Lady of Perpetual School in Scottsdale, Ariz. Sister M. Beatrice was director of religious education at St. Anne Parish in Gilbert, Ariz., and ministered at Catholic Charities in the Diocese of Tucson, Ariz. From 1990 until 1996, she served as a social worker with St. Matthew Intercommunity in Phoenix, Ariz. In 1996, Sister M. Beatrice volunteered to go to South Korea to teach English to secondary high school students. From 1997 until 1999, she did volunteer social ministry at Seton Volunteer Center in Webster Springs, W.Va. She was a supervisor at Elizabeth Seton Hall, Caritas Christi, in 1999-2000, and then volunteered her services at the motherhouse. Responsive and responsible, Sister M. Beatrice lived the words of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, "Whatever is Your good pleasure, Your blessed Will be done. Let me have but one wish, that of pleasing You." All arrangements for Sister M. Beatrice McQuade are private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of Charity, De Paul Center, 144 DePaul Center Road, Greensburg, PA 15601. For more information, visit the website, www.scsh.org
.