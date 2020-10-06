Dr. M. Bernard Keisler, 93, of Port Charlotte, Fla., formerly of North Huntingdon, died Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. He was born May 12, 1927, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Max and Olga (Hepps) Keisler and was also preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn A. (Weiss) Keisler, and a brother, Morton Keisler. Dr. Keisler was a retired optometrist having his own practice in Irwin for many years and then semi-retiring and joining Irwin Eye Care until full retirement from optometry. At the age of 50, he received his master's in public administration and served on the Bureau of Mediation for the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry. He served as a Pennsylvania independent arbitrator in his final years. He was a veteran of World War II serving with the Navy, a member of Gemilas Chesed Congregation, McKeesport, a former member of Norwin School District Board of Directors, a member of Shidle Lodge No. 601, Free and Accepted Masons, Irwin, a longtime member of the Irwin Lions Club and a longtime voting poll worker. He is survived by his children H. Mark Keisler, of Irwin, and Kimberlee Keisler Cermak, of Phoenixville; son-in-law, David L. Cermak; his grandchildren, Anna Cermak and Dylan Keisler; also nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, where a funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in Homestead Hebrew Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a contribution can be made to Norwin Public Library, 100 Caruthers Lane, Irwin, PA 15642. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com
