M. Carole Redmond
1937 - 2020-08-07
M. Carole Redmond, 83, of Philipsburg, formerly of Lower Burrell, passed away Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Our Lady of Victory, 820 Westerly Parkway, State College, PA 16801, with Father Neil Dadey as celebrant. Viewing will be at the church from 10 to 10:30 a.m. A graveside burial service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at Saint Mary's Cemetery, 664 Carbon Drive, Hermitage, PA 16148, with Deacon Jack Orlandi officiating. Arrangements are under the care of DAHLGREN-SPEWOCK FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. Centre St., Philipsburg, PA 16866. Online condolences to the family may be made at www.dahlgren-spewock.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home
228 North Centre Street
Philipsburg, PA 16866
(814) 342-4710
