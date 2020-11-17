M. Colleen Grotzinger, 90, passed away peacefully Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Homeland Center, in Harrisburg. She was born Jan. 14, 1930, in Renovo, Pa. Her parents were John M. Mackey and Mary Louise Deeghan. A child of the Great Depression, she remained throughout her life grateful for what she had and never wasted anything. After high school, she attended the University of Pennsylvania with a full scholarship by winning an essay contest, and majored in education. Her degree from Penn was a great source of pride to her and her family. She married her high school sweetheart, Lester Grotzinger, in 1951, and they eventually settled in Greensburg. After raising four children, she returned to her career in teaching English and reading at St. Paul's Catholic Middle School in Greensburg. During their retirement, she and her husband enjoyed traveling all over the United States, as well as other countries. She was a devoted grandmother, visiting her grandchildren whenever she could, despite living far away from them. Volunteerism was a core value of Colleen's throughout her life; she always wanted to help others. She was active in the League of Women Voters, and later in the Westmoreland Girl Scout Council, ultimately serving as board president. She volunteered, into her 80s, at St. Bruno's Catholic Church as a member of the choir, and each year for their Summer Festival, as well as for many years at the YWCA Thrift Shop. She had an active social life with decades-long friendships with people from the neighborhood, her fellow teachers and her many social clubs (Card Club, Book Club, College Club). She was loved and admired by her friends, family and colleagues for her kindness, her intellect, her loyalty and her ability to get things done. Colleen was predeceased by her son, Carl Grotzinger. She is survived by her husband, Lester, son, Richard (Susan) Grotzinger, of North Berwick, Maine, daughter-in-law, Gina Grotzinger, of Tulsa, Okla., daughter, Margaret Grotzinger (Mark), of Hummelstown, Pa., daughter, Mary Gabb (Henry), of Austin, Texas, nine grandchildren, (Katie, Laura, Kirstin, Monica, David, Joshua, Julia, Rachel and Grace), three great-grandchildren, (Elle, Rosamund and Nolan), and two step-great-grandchildren, (Claudia and Coleman). She is also survived by her sister, Kathleen Mackey, of Renovo. We give special thanks to the staff of Homeland Center and Homeland Hospice for their compassionate care. A private funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph's Church, Renovo, followed by burial at St. Joseph's Cemetery, in Hyner, Pa. Services have been entrusted to the HETRICK-BITNER FUNERAL HOME, 3125 Walnut St., Harrisburg. In lieu of flowers, the family requests prayers and/or memorial donations be made to any of the following: St. Bruno Catholic Church, 1715 Poplar St., Greensburg, PA 15601, Red Cloud Indian School, 100 Mission Drive, Pine Ridge, SD 57770, YWCA of Westmoreland County, 424 N. Main St., Greensburg, PA 15601. To share online condolences please visit BitnerCares.com
