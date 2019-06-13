M. Elaine (Marks) Cawoski, 79, of Latrobe, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. Born March 29, 1940, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late John Oliver Marks Sr. and Margaret (McCracken) Marks. Elaine was a 1958 graduate of Latrobe High School, where she was the lead majorette with the marching band. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and enjoyed her "fur grandchildren," Zoey, Bella and Cory. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Lynn Ann; a son-in-law, Jeffrey Ezykowsky; and two brothers, Ralph and Richard Marks. Elaine is survived by her husband of 60 years, Thomas F. Cawoski, of Latrobe; one son, Thomas R. Cawoski, of Squirrel Hill; two daughters, Kathi E. Keltz and her husband, Bill, of Latrobe, and Kristin A. Murray, of Bordentown, N.J.; one brother, John O. Marks Jr. and his wife, Sandy, of Latrobe; one sister, Shirley Moretti and her husband, Jim, of Latrobe; a brother-in-law, Victor Cawoski and his wife, Bette, of Texas; three grandchildren, Jesse Ezykowsky, Connor Murray and Logan Murray; and she is also survived by several nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Fresenius Dialysis Center, Latrobe, for their care and kindness over the past five years.

Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home, with the Rev. David Clement officiating. Private interment will be at Pleasant Grove Cemetery.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from June 13 to June 14, 2019