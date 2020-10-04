1/1
M. Frank Burkett
1945 - 2020
M. Frank "Shorty" Burkett, 75, of Latrobe, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at UPMC Mercy, Pittsburgh. Born June 25, 1945, in Manor, he was a son of the late H. Frank Burkett and Edna (Storm) Burkett. Frank was a self-employed contractor and the owner and operator of Latrobe Billiards. A veteran of the Vietnam Era, he served with the Navy. He was an avid pool player and golfer and was a member of the BPO Elks No. 907. Frank was proud of his family and was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed being around his many friends and loved his Tuesday shopping trips with his granddaughter, Anna. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Joseph E. Battaglia. Frank is survived by his wife of 50 years, Anita A. (Battaglia) Burkett, of Latrobe; his three children, Gina L. Ciocco, and her husband Tom, of Derry, Frankie J. Burkett, and his wife Gina Marie, of Greensburg, and Amy C. Roy, and her husband Mark, of Cincinnati, Ohio; one granddaughter, the apple of his eye, Anna Ciocco; two sisters, Eddylee Lalor, of Union, N.J., and Delna Hauer, of Monroeville; his mother-in-law, Eva Battaglia, of Latrobe; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Mario and Ann Battaglia, of Latrobe; and he is also survived by several nieces and nephews. There will be no public visitations. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 4, 2020.
