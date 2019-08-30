|
Sister M. Franziska Mintus, OSB, born Betty Mintus, went peacefully to meet her Lord Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. Born in 1928 on Christmas Day, Sister Franziska relished her birthday, for "everybody decorated and celebrated her birthday!" The youngest of 10 children of John and Annie Mintus, of Mammoth, she was the last surviving member of her immediate family. Not only her parents, but her siblings Sophia Zlamal, Victoria Golkesky, Vince, Kathryn Kostyo, Joe, Julia Chernek, Alice Mintus, Anne Gaia and Johnny preceded her in death. For 30 years, she worked at Westinghouse, Youngwood, as a semiconductor technician. Betty entered our Benedictine community in 1996 and made her first vows Sept. 5, 1998, and received the religious name of Franziska after St. Francis de Sales. For many years, Sister Franziska was in charge of the retreat kitchen and kept the weeds at bay in our flower gardens. We want to thank the staff of St. Anne Home for wonderful care of her, as well as the hospice staff of Excela Hospital, who added the extra care during her last days. She is survived by the members of her monastic community of Benedictine Nuns at St. Emma Monastery; and her very loving nieces and nephews, who showed her much love and attention.
Viewing is from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at St. Emma Monastery, 1001 Harvey Ave., Greensburg, PA 15601. Prayer service will be at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at the Monastery, in the Cor Jesu Chapel. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Sister Franziska may be made to the Benedictine Nuns, St. Emma Monastery, 1001 Harvey Ave., Greensburg, PA 15601. To sign the online guestbook, send condolences, or to view detailed obituary information, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019