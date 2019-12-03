Home

POWERED BY

Services
Saloom-Rega Funeral Service
730 W Main St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-2122
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Saloom-Rega Funeral Service
730 W Main St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
View Map
Service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Saloom-Rega Funeral Service
730 W Main St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for M. Mendicino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

M. Jean Mendicino


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
M. Jean Mendicino Obituary
M. Jean Mendicino, 70, of Connellsville, passed away Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Excela Health Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant. Jean was born Jan. 1, 1949, and was the daughter of the late James and Jane Kelly Behe. Jean attended Immaculate Conception Church, Connellsville, and formerly was employed in customer service. Surviving are her children, Jim Mendicino, of Michigan, David Mendicino, of Connellsville, Joseph J. (Erika) Mendicino, of Acme, Donna J. (Lenny) Stefl, of Mt. Pleasant, and Natalie A. Mendicino, of Austin, Texas; grandchildren, James, Brienna, Blaze, Vance, Sara, Molly, Ashley, Daniel, Grace and Nathanel; great-grandson, DJ; a sister, Peg Costello, of Philadelphia; brothers, James Behe, of Pitcairn, and John (Debra) Behe, of North Versailles; and sister-in-law, Jackie Behe. In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Behe, and brother-in-law, Brian Costello.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, where services will be held at 11 a.m. with Father Paul Lisik officiating. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, North Versailles.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Jean may be made to , 100 Matson Ford Road, Suite 215, Radnor, PA 19087; or to the Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association, P.O. Box 105, Glenolden, PA 19036, or www.cmtausa.org. Please visit Jean's online memorial at www.saloom-rega.com to sign the condolence guestbook. Richard Rega, funeral director.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of M.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -