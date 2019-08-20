|
M. "Joann" Kregecz, 86, of Jeannette, passed away Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at her residence. She was born March 24, 1933, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late Clifford and Mildred Helfrick Howard. Prior to her retirement, Joann was a real estate agent for many years. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, in Jeannette, where she served as an elder and a deacon. Joann was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels, enjoyed playing cards and was a member of various card clubs and was well traveled. She enjoyed coordinating and organizing many trips with her family and friends. In addition to her parents, Joann was predeceased by her husband, Augie Kregecz, in 2004; and a sister, Carol Rain. She is survived by her sons, Mark A. Kregecz, of Fairmont, W.Va., Keith Kregecz and wife, Kim, of Bel Air, Md., and Scott Kregecz and Judy, of Fairmont, W.Va.; grandchildren, Conor, Madison and Korri Kregecz; a sister, Dorothy McBride Huffman and husband, Don, of Jeannette; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. Second St., Jeannette. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday in the First Presbyterian Church, 314 Bullitt Ave., Jeannette. Interment will follow in the Woodlawn Cemetery, Penn Township.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019