Home

POWERED BY

Services
John V. Graziano Funeral Home - Jeannette
228 N Second Street
Jeannette, PA 15644
(724) 523-5433
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John V. Graziano Funeral Home - Jeannette
228 N Second Street
Jeannette, PA 15644
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John V. Graziano Funeral Home - Jeannette
228 N Second Street
Jeannette, PA 15644
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
314 Bullitt Ave.
Jeannette, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for M. Kregecz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

M. Joann Kregecz


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
M. Joann Kregecz Obituary
M. "Joann" Kregecz, 86, of Jeannette, passed away Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at her residence. She was born March 24, 1933, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late Clifford and Mildred Helfrick Howard. Prior to her retirement, Joann was a real estate agent for many years. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, in Jeannette, where she served as an elder and a deacon. Joann was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels, enjoyed playing cards and was a member of various card clubs and was well traveled. She enjoyed coordinating and organizing many trips with her family and friends. In addition to her parents, Joann was predeceased by her husband, Augie Kregecz, in 2004; and a sister, Carol Rain. She is survived by her sons, Mark A. Kregecz, of Fairmont, W.Va., Keith Kregecz and wife, Kim, of Bel Air, Md., and Scott Kregecz and Judy, of Fairmont, W.Va.; grandchildren, Conor, Madison and Korri Kregecz; a sister, Dorothy McBride Huffman and husband, Don, of Jeannette; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. Second St., Jeannette. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday in the First Presbyterian Church, 314 Bullitt Ave., Jeannette. Interment will follow in the Woodlawn Cemetery, Penn Township.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of M.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now