M. Leonard "ML" Watt, 77, of Adamsburg, formerly of Yukon, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. He was born Feb. 28, 1943, in Export, the son of the late Edward and Grace (Chambers) Watt. Leonard was a proud Army veteran and worked as a truck driver for C. Select Transport Service. He also enjoyed playing golf at Valley Green. He is survived by his children, Melissa Hayden and husband, Roger Jr., of Adamsburg, and Heath Watt, of Irwin; his grandson, Roger III; his sister, Edna Johnson, of Australia; and his brother, Lyle Watt and wife, Bev, of Saltsburg. In addition to his parents, Leonard was preceded in death by his longtime wife, Susan Baker Watt, and his sisters, Blanch Kratzenberg, Evelyn Thompson and Debbie Watt. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 16, 2020, at the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. Fourth St., Youngwood. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in Seanor Cemetery, New Stanton. Only 25 people are permitted in the funeral home at a time, so please limit your visit out of respect for others. Masks must be worn and social distancing must be maintained.



