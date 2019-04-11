|
|
Mabel A. Harris, 72, of Jeannette, formerly of Middletown, N.Y., passed away Monday, April 8, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born Aug. 1, 1946, in Middletown, N.Y., a daughter of the late Timothy Doolittle Jr. and Marie "Dolly" O'Conner Doolittle. In addition to her parents, Mabel was predeceased by a son, Wayne Rose; two grandchildren, Ashley Boddie and Timothy Rose; a niece, Eileen Lynch; and a nephew, Joseph Moshinski IV. She is survived by a son, Andrew Rose and wife Mary, and a daughter, Patricia Rose, all of Jeannette; 14 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sisters, Nora Moshinski and husband Joe, and Susan Baggatta and husband Paul, all of Bloomingburg, N.Y.; a brother, Timothy Doolittle III and wife Cindy, of Cuddebackville, N.Y.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. Second St., Jeannette. A blessing service will take place at 7 p.m. Friday in the funeral home chapel.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 11, 2019