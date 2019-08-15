Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home - Latrobe
1500 Ligonier St
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-5575
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home - Latrobe
1500 Ligonier St
Latrobe, PA 15650
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home - Latrobe
1500 Ligonier St
Latrobe, PA 15650
Mabel J. Enos


1950 - 2019
Mabel J. Enos Obituary
Mabel J. Enos, 68, of Derry, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, in the Bethlen Home, Ligonier. She was born Oct. 9, 1950, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late John and Mabel (Widuckle) Enos. Prior to retirement in 2014, Mabel was employed as an office manager for Derry Construction Company, where she worked for more than 26 years. She loved to travel and enjoyed the beach. She was also an avid reader and crossword puzzle enthusiast. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, J. William, Kenneth E. and Robert S. "Tiny" Enos; her sister, Joyce E. Enos; a sister-in-law, Nancy Enos; and two nephews, Jeffrey M. and John M. Enos. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Donna Enos; her special niece and best friend, Charlotte Goodman and her husband, Greg, and their daughter, April, who were a big part of Mabel's life; nephews, Robert Enos and Jerry Enos (Misty); and great-nieces and nephews, Michael, Taylor, Kayla, Ethan and Jacob Enos.
Friends will be received from 10 until 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, in the HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home chapel with the Rev. Brian K. Geesaman officiating. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Westmoreland County Food Bank, 100 Devonshire Drive, Delmont, PA 15626, or online at www.westmorelandfoodbank.org. To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 15, 2019
