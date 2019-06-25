|
Mabel Jane Miller, 88, of Clarion, formerly of New Alexandria, died Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clarion. She was born June 6, 1931, in Trees Mills, Pa., and was a daughter of the late Charles Robert Miller and the late Rebecca Jana McKeever Miller. Jane cleaned houses for many families in the New Alexandria area. She also cared for her sister, Ila. Jane was a member of Congruity United Presbyterian Church in Salem Township. Jane was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Grace, Robert, Charles, Leonard, Asa, Lawrence and Ila.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at P. DAVID NEWHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, 215 Church St., New Alexandria, newhousefuneralhome.com. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019, at the funeral home with the Rev. H. Clifton Foster Pastor of Congruity United Presbyterian Church officiating. Burial will be in Union Cemetery, New Alexandria.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from June 25 to June 26, 2019