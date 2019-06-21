Mabel V. (Rubright) Glunt Keibler, 103, of New Stanton, formerly of Export, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 19, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg, surrounded by her beloved family. She was born Dec. 29, 1915, in Export, a daughter of the late Harry and Alta (Hill) Rubright. Prior to retiring, Mabel was employed as a cook by Dick's Diner, Murrysville, for 30 years. She was a longtime member of Faith United Methodist Church, Delmont. She was a member of AARP, Murrysville Golden Agers and Delmont Golden Agers. In addition to her parents, Mabel was preceded in death by her first husband, David Glunt; second husband, Walter Keibler; son, Richard Glunt; great-granddaughter, Noelle Christine Richards; brother, Dean Rubright; and sister, Martha Cline. Mabel was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister and friend. She will be sadly missed by her daughter, Freda Richards (James), of New Stanton; son, Gary Glunt (Diane), of Penn; sister, Norma Johns, of Indiana; treasured grandchildren, Daniel Glunt (Dorraine), Gary Glunt (Jill), David Richards (Christine) and Cara Richards (George Chubboy); and great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Katie, Joshua and Tanner Glunt and Evan Richards (Sarah Ford), Steven Richards (Gwen Thomas) and Hanna Richards; and great-great-grandchildren, Aidan Noelle Richards and Viola Elizabeth Richards.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. Funeral and committal services for Mabel will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home with the Rev. Ron Raptosh of Faith United Methodist Church, Delmont, officiating. Interment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, will be private.

To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from June 21 to June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary