For more information about
Maclean Maund
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Barbara’s Church
Harrison City, IL
Maclean P. Maund Obituary
Maclean Peter "Mac" Maund, 18, of Harrison City, passed away suddenly Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville, as a result of injuries sustained in a vehicle accident. He was born Aug. 24, 2001, in Pittsburgh, a son of Peter W. and Heather L. Hanchey Maund. Maclean was a 2019 graduate of Penn Trafford High School and a standout pitcher/first baseman for the high school baseball team. He was a freshman business administration major at Seton Hill University in Greensburg and was a member of the university's Griffin baseball team. Maclean also was a longtime player for Team All American Baseball. He was predeceased by his paternal grandfather, Peter W. Maund. In addition to his parents, Maclean is survived by his maternal grandparents, William and Judy Hanchey, of Swissvale; his paternal grandparents, William and Patricia Bunting, of Cheswick; an uncle, Lance Hanchey and wife Katie; aunts, Heidi Chruscicki and partner Craig, and Heather McGarry and husband Dave; his cousins, Carlin, Hunter, Carson, Kirsten, Allison and Justin; and his beloved dog, Layla.
Friends will be received from 1 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. Second St., Jeannette. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Barbara's Church in Harrison City. Everyone is asked to please go directly to the church. A private interment will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Maclean's name to CORE, Center for Organ Recovery and Education, 204 Sigma Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15238.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
