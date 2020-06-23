Madeline "B.A." DeSabatine, 93, of Export, went to be with her eternal Savior on Saturday, June 20, 2020, with her beloved husband by her side. She was born Oct. 9, 1926, in Hannastown, a daughter of the late Anthony and Ida (Chesarino) Caralli. B.A. was a member of St. Mary Church in Export. She enjoyed cooking and baking delicious goodies for her family and friends. She and her husband, Art, brightened the day for many sick friends over the years with their frequent visits. Spending time with her family was her biggest joy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Albert, Victor and Michael Caralli; and sisters, Elizabeth Lamolinara, Jennie Suchora, Mary Brahosky and Margaret Kuntz. Surviving is her devoted husband, Arthur "Art" DeSabatine; loving children, Bernard "Bernie" (Deborah) DeSabatine, of Delmont, and Antonette "Toni" (Ross) Ferguson, of Penn Township; and two adored grandchildren, Alexis and Vincent DeSabatine. Friends and family welcome from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the WOLFE-VON GEIS FUNERAL HOME INC., 5701 Lincoln Ave., Export, 724-327-1400. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday in St. Mary Church, Export (Face masks required). Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. B.A.'s family would like to thank all the nurses and aides at Westmoreland Manor for their loving care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908. For directions, to send flowers or to offer online condolences, please visit www.wolfe-vongeis.com
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 23, 2020.