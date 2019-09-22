|
Madaline G. (Cerra) Tringhese, 101, of Uniontown, Pa., passed away peacefully Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Hillside Manor Personal Care Home. She was born July 20, 1918, in Fairchance, Pa. She was the daughter of the late Bruno Cerra and Rose Angela Perri Cerra. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Albert J. Tringhese, to whom she was married for 60 years; her daughter, Michelle Tringhese Mort; brothers, John Cerra and B. Rudy Cerra; and sisters, Beatrice Marafiotti, C. Blanche Bonacci, Eva Cerra, Venezia (Van) Nickler, Rose Bahnsen and Virginia Flint. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church in Uniontown, Pa. Her life was devoted to her family and good friends, who she fed well in many ways, and always in her kitchen. She is survived by her son, Father James D. Tringhese; grandson, Joshua M. Mort; granddaughter, Rachel (Donald) Palo; great-granddaughters, Hayley Michelle Palo, Evelyn Marie and Adeline Grace Palo; sister, Vivian (Polly) Cooley; son-in-law, Charles B. Mort; nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and -nephews and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, and Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, until 10:15 a.m. when a blessing service will be held, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, Pa., followed by an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, with her son, Father James D. Tringhese, as celebrant. Interment will follow in Mt. Macrina Cemetery.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019