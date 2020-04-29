|
Madeline H. (Tupi) Bobonich, 89, of Latrobe, formerly of West Mifflin, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Barnes Place, Latrobe. Born Sept. 5, 1930, in Greenfield, she was a daughter of the late Nicholas and Julia (Kalinyak) Tupi. Madeline was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church, West Mifflin, and its Golden Agers. She enjoyed needle-point, bingo, and playing cards with her friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Bobonich Jr., April 8, 2011; a granddaughter, Alexandra Lynn Bobonich; two daughters-in-law, Linda Bobonich and Kathy Bobonich; and several brothers and sisters. Madeline is survived by her three children, George M. Bobonich, of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., Kathy Palacki and her husband, Joseph, of Latrobe, and Mark Bobonich, of Mooresville, N.C.; she was a loving grandmother to Joseph Palacki and his wife, Mary Van Tyne, Taylor Kromel and her husband, Mike, Madeline Bobonich, and Max Palacki; she is also survived by several nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Barnes Place for their excellent care and compassion. There will be no public visitations or services. Private interment with her husband will be at Lebanon Church Mausoleum, West Mifflin. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. To sign the online guestbook, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.