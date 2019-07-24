Madeline Picadio Ridilla, 98, of Ligonier, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019. She was born May 27, 1921, in Wilpen, a daughter of the late Antonio and Maria Pilla Picadio. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James A. Ridilla; and five siblings, Mary, George, Mike, Joe and Pete Picadio. She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church and, prior to retirement, she was the director of the medical records department at Latrobe Area Hospital. She is survived by a son, James A. Ridilla Jr. and his wife, JoAnn, of Latrobe; two granddaughters, Alicia Taluskie and her husband, Michael, of Maryland, and Molly Clayton and her husband, William, of Latrobe; four great-grandchildren, Elijah and Alli Taluskie and Drake and Kalvin Clayton; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday in the SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier. A blessing service will be held at 11 a.m. in the funeral home, with the Rev. Anthony J. Carbone as celebrant. Internment will follow in Ligonier Valley Cemetery. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 24, 2019