Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hoffer Funeral Home
2245 Mt Pleasant Rd
Norvelt, PA 15674
(724) 423-3741
Resources
More Obituaries for Madeline Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Madeline Thompson


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Madeline Thompson Obituary
Madeline Thompson, 94, of Norvelt, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020. Born Jan. 24, 1926, in Armbrust, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Josephine (Warheit) Thompson. She was preceded in death by two brothers and a sister-in law, Foster, Robert and his wife, Gladys Thompson. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Lillian and Phyllis Thompson. Madeline was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Trauger. She was also a member of its Mary Ruth Circle and Take Joy Group. Prior to her retirement, Madeline was the executive sales assistant at Robertshaw Controls Co. She is survived by three nieces, Vera Miller, Linda Kowalewski (Tom Surlas) and Patricia Hassler (Joel) Valigorsky. Also surviving are great-nieces and great-nephews. Madeline is the last remaining member of her immediate family and will be truly missed. Private visitation with her immediate family will be in the JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt. Interment will follow in St. Paul Cemetery, Trauger. Madeline's life will be memorialized at an allowed time.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Madeline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -