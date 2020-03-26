|
Madeline Thompson, 94, of Norvelt, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020. Born Jan. 24, 1926, in Armbrust, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Josephine (Warheit) Thompson. She was preceded in death by two brothers and a sister-in law, Foster, Robert and his wife, Gladys Thompson. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Lillian and Phyllis Thompson. Madeline was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Trauger. She was also a member of its Mary Ruth Circle and Take Joy Group. Prior to her retirement, Madeline was the executive sales assistant at Robertshaw Controls Co. She is survived by three nieces, Vera Miller, Linda Kowalewski (Tom Surlas) and Patricia Hassler (Joel) Valigorsky. Also surviving are great-nieces and great-nephews. Madeline is the last remaining member of her immediate family and will be truly missed. Private visitation with her immediate family will be in the JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt. Interment will follow in St. Paul Cemetery, Trauger. Madeline's life will be memorialized at an allowed time.