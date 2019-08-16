|
|
Mae Emily Anischenko, 85, passed away Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at Eldercrest Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. She was born May 11, 1934, in Duquesne, daughter of the late Emil and Helen (Sveda) Anischenko. Prior to her retirement, Mae was a nurse's aide and a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish and AARP. She is survived by her two brothers, Philip Anischenko and his wife, Elena and Paul Anischenko; sister, Pauline Nagy; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, North Huntingdon. Interment will follow in St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Russian Cemetery, West Mifflin.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in memory of Mae. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 16 to Aug. 22, 2019