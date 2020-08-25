Magdalen M. (Stankewich) Piano, 93, of Jeannette, passed away peacefully Saturday, Aug, 22, 2020, in Hempfield Manor, Greensburg. She was born June 8, 1927, in Claridge, a daughter of the late John and Caroline (Sobolewski) Stankewich. Magdalen was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend whose most treasured moments were those spent with her family. She was a longtime member of St. Barbara Catholic Church, Harrison City. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Raymond J. Youngbauer Sr.; second husband, Michael Piano; and sisters, Adeline, Gertrude, Lillian and Lorraine. Magdalen will be dearly missed by her loving family and is survived by her devoted sons, Raymond Jay Youngbauer Jr. and his wife, Linda Ann, of North Huntingdon, and Richard Anthony Youngbauer and his wife, Linda Joyce, of New Alexandria; sisters, Marcella Carfang, of Delmont, and Gloria Kohl, of Harrison City; and several nieces and nephews. Magdalen cherished her grandchildren, Brian, Chad, Todd, Christine and Courtney; and great-grandchildren, Nash, Nathan, Ridge, Alex, Maeve and Mia. Magdalen's family would like to extend sincere thanks and appreciation to the staff and caregivers at Hempfield Manor for the loving care she received during her stay with them. Family and friends are welcome to attend committal services that will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. Please meet at VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177, by 9:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Magdalen's memory may be made to St. Barbara Catholic Church, 111 Raymaley Road, Harrison City, PA 15636. Please write "Magdalen Piano" on check memo line. To send online expressions of sympathy, or to obtain grief support information, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com
.