Maggie Lucille Shoaf, of Columbia, S.C., passed away peacefully at her home Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. Maggie was formerly from Sarver. Maggie was born in Cobbtown, Ga., on Sept. 3, 1928, and was a daughter of the late Lillian Elsie (Collins) and Archie Sikes. She was the widow of Richard W. Shoaf Sr., who passed in 2014. She was a member of Sarver Free Methodist Church. Maggie leaves behind a legacy rooted in her Christian faith. She was a faithful witness for her Lord and Savior. As a mother, she was awesome. Our mom could not live forever but she can through the lives she touched and the wisdom she imparted. Left to cherish her memory are daughters, Delores (Bill) Ballentine, of Columbia, S.C., and Cathy (David) Druschel, of New Brighton; son, Donald (Sharon) Shoaf, of Hawthorne, Fla.; and daughters-in-law, Coleen (Alan) Shoaf Bennett, of Cabot, and Rhoda (Jay) Shoaf, of Sarver. She is also survived by grandchildren Robert (Rhonda) Shoaf, Shari (Jeff) Miller, Tammi (Frank) Rachwal, Scott (Gina) Ballentine, Lori (Jason) Beck, Bruce (Julie) Anderson, Tim (Kelly) Druschel, Mike (Tammy) Druschel, Gary (Amber) Shoaf, Jennifer (Jonathan) Hanson, Karen (Shayne) Bean, Brian (Irina) Shoaf, Wendy (Audwin) Shoaf, Kelly Shoaf and Tyler (Anna) Shoaf; 25 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Greta Sikes and Doris Housden; and numerous loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sons, Jeffery Allen Shoaf and Richard W. Shoaf Jr.; her brothers, Grady (Edna) Sikes, Robert Sikes, Barney (Fay) Sikes, Carl (Helen) Sikes, James Sikes and Archie Dee (Margaret) Sikes; and her sister, Betty Faye Guinan. Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at REDMOND FUNERAL HOME INC., 524 High St. in Freeport. Social distancing will be maintained, and all in attendance will be required to wear face masks in accordance with the Pennsylvania state mandate. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, in the funeral home with the Rev. Robert Linhart officiating. Burial will be held in Greenwood Memorial Park in Lower Burrell. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan's Purse Operation Christmas Child, 7100 Forest Point Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28217. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com
