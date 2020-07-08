1/1
Malcolm R. Berger
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Malcolm's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Malcolm R. Berger, 81, of Irwin, died Saturday, July 4, 2020, at the home of his daughter in Hempfield Township. He was born Dec. 24, 1938, in Wilkinsburg, a son of the late Randal "Mac" and Dorothy "Grayce" (Hardman) Berger. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a systems analyst for US Steel Bessemer Lake Erie Railroad with more than 30 years' service, of Pittsburgh and Monroeville. He was member No. 600 of the Train Collectors Association (TCA) Eastern Division, which he joined in 1961; the IVES Society, the Packard Collectors Association, and a member and past treasurer of the Pharaohs Car Cruise Club. Malcolm co-authored two books, the Lionel Standard of the World 1901-1943 first and second editions. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Ann (Fulton) Berger, in 2004. Surviving are three children, Deborah Crossman and her husband, David, of Greensburg, Brandy Fulton and her husband, Bruce, of Lino Lakes, Minn., and Randalle Berger and his wife, Lynn, of Madison; four grandchildren, Christi-Ellen Crossman, Shelby Belko (Andre), Tyler S. Fulton and Hannah Grayce-Ann Fulton; Malcolm had three half-brothers and three half-sisters; and many nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, at which time a funeral service will be held, at OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
OTT FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
JUL
11
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
OTT FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
JUL
11
Funeral service
07:00 PM
OTT FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved