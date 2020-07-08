Malcolm R. Berger, 81, of Irwin, died Saturday, July 4, 2020, at the home of his daughter in Hempfield Township. He was born Dec. 24, 1938, in Wilkinsburg, a son of the late Randal "Mac" and Dorothy "Grayce" (Hardman) Berger. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a systems analyst for US Steel Bessemer Lake Erie Railroad with more than 30 years' service, of Pittsburgh and Monroeville. He was member No. 600 of the Train Collectors Association (TCA) Eastern Division, which he joined in 1961; the IVES Society, the Packard Collectors Association, and a member and past treasurer of the Pharaohs Car Cruise Club. Malcolm co-authored two books, the Lionel Standard of the World 1901-1943 first and second editions. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Ann (Fulton) Berger, in 2004. Surviving are three children, Deborah Crossman and her husband, David, of Greensburg, Brandy Fulton and her husband, Bruce, of Lino Lakes, Minn., and Randalle Berger and his wife, Lynn, of Madison; four grandchildren, Christi-Ellen Crossman, Shelby Belko (Andre), Tyler S. Fulton and Hannah Grayce-Ann Fulton; Malcolm had three half-brothers and three half-sisters; and many nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, at which time a funeral service will be held, at OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com
.