Malissa Roberts Morrow, 50, passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. She was born July 12, 1969, in Houston, Texas. She is survived by her mother, Pat Shipp, and her husband, Bill Shipp; her father, Don Harvey; sister, Kasey Harrison; husband and love of her life, Craig, who she met in 1991 and married in 1998; and daughters Mallory, MacLayne and Madalyn. Malissa graduated from Spring High School, where she was captain of the Starlettes drill team. Malissa continued dancing at and graduated from Texas State University. Determination led to a successful career at Dell, Compaq and SAP, where she held impactful roles such as platinum consultant and global demo manager. She was able to work from home, which gave her more time to nurture, support and bond with her daughters. She was overflowing with pride and joy every time she boasted about them. She was passionate about a great life, such as being blessed by an elephant in India, scuba diving the Great Barrier Reef in Australia, drinking kava in Fiji, ski trips to locations like Vail and Whistler with her sister, and even dabbling in standup comedy. Despite many fun adventures, her clear favorite was raising her three daughters and spending time with family. She was extraordinarily talented at turning a house into a beautiful warm home for her family and did so in Texas, California, Virginia, Colorado, and three times in Pennsylvania. It is in these homes that her favorite memories were made. A frequent activity was dancing to Hannah Montana or Taylor Swift in the living room with her daughters. She treasured and embraced every moment with her family. She had a contagious personality and a distinct laugh that engaged everyone around her. She provided love, encouragement and support for her daughters, family and friends. Malissa had a deep love for God and one of her favorites versus was "Rejoice in hope; be patient in affliction; be persistent in prayer." Romans 12:12. Please join us in celebrating her life Saturday morning, Feb. 8, 2020 at OTT FUNERAL HOME, 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin, PA 15642. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. and celebration service at noon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either Charter Oak Church or ECEF in support of Barrett's Esophageal disease. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.