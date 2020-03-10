Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
Kelly L Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd
400 Indiana Ave
Avonmore, PA 15618
(724) 697-4544
Mandy M. Kinnaird


1979 - 2020
Mandy M. Kinnaird Obituary
Mandy Marie (Ziegler) Kinnaird, of Youngwood, died Saturday, March 7, 2020, about 4:30 p.m. of liver disease. Her ashes will be scattered in the ocean at a future date. Mandy attended Texas School for the Deaf in Austin, Texas, graduating in the top of her class May of 1998. Mandy was an avid tennis player and loved the beach and ocean. She is survived by her son, Austyn Michael Kinnaird, also of Youngwood. Her remains are being cared for by KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME, Avonmore. A memorial service will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Christ United Methodist Church,100 Lincoln St., Youngwood, PA 15697.
