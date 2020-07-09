Manny was the most WONDERFUL man I ever met, he was like a father to me!! He was so thoughtful and kind and selflessness. Sometimes we would butt heads but it would often end with us laughing. He was the BEST boss anyone could ask for. You will be MISSED! I'm glad you are at peace now, you will always be with me in my heart! Fly high until we meet again Manny...

Mindy Beattie

