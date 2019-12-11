Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frederick Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
1543 Ligonier Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-7766
Resources
More Obituaries for Marc Holnaider
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marc D. Holnaider


1968 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marc D. Holnaider Obituary
Marc David Holnaider, 51, of Latrobe, passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. He was born Sept. 13, 1968, to Rudolph and Mary (Beckner) Holnaider. He graduated in 1986 from Latrobe High School. He worked at Latrobe Keystone Aluminum Products. He also worked at Pace Industries Airo Division for 19 years. He was a proud union member and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Marc was an avid hunter and loved being in the woods every chance he had. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Cassandra L. "Casey" (Daugherty) Holnaider; four daughters, Ashley Holnaider, Jessica Casella, Amber Holnaider and Jordan Holnaider; his grandchildren; a brother, Rick Rogers and his wife, Liz; and two nephews, Jacob and Justin Rogers.
Per his wishes, there will be no visitation or services. FREDERICK FUNERAL HOME INC., Latrobe, has been entrusted with arrangements.
To send condolences, please visit www.FrederickFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marc's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -