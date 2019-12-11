|
Marc David Holnaider, 51, of Latrobe, passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. He was born Sept. 13, 1968, to Rudolph and Mary (Beckner) Holnaider. He graduated in 1986 from Latrobe High School. He worked at Latrobe Keystone Aluminum Products. He also worked at Pace Industries Airo Division for 19 years. He was a proud union member and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Marc was an avid hunter and loved being in the woods every chance he had. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Cassandra L. "Casey" (Daugherty) Holnaider; four daughters, Ashley Holnaider, Jessica Casella, Amber Holnaider and Jordan Holnaider; his grandchildren; a brother, Rick Rogers and his wife, Liz; and two nephews, Jacob and Justin Rogers.
Per his wishes, there will be no visitation or services. FREDERICK FUNERAL HOME INC., Latrobe, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019