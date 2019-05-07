Marc F. Delissio, 33, of Jeannette, formerly of Delmont, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019, as a result of the injuries he sustained in an automobile accident. He was born May 22, 1985, in Monroeville, a beloved son of Francis and Karen (Bresnock) Delissio, of Delmont. Marc was employed as a contractor. He was a loving son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend. He loved spending time with his family, especially his nephew, Antonio, and niece, Mia-Kaye, both of whom were very important to him. He was a 2003 graduate of Franklin Regional High School, Murrysville, and a 2008 graduate of Virginia Tech University. He was a very talented artist and die-hard Steelers fan. He loved cars, welding and fabrication. He was Catholic by faith. Marc is survived by his loving parents, Fran and Karen; brother, Dan Delissio and his wife, Jamie, of Export; adored nephew and niece, Antonio and Mia-Kaye; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Quinto and Ann Delissio and Frank and Jenny Bresnock.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. There will be additional viewing from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Thursday in Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church, 4200 Old William Penn Highway, Murrysville, PA 15668, prior to a funeral Mass that will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday. Everyone please go directly to the church. Graveside services and interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 7 to May 8, 2019