Marcella A. Miller, 87, of Harrison City, went to be with her Lord Thursday, April 11, 2019. She was born Sept. 26, 1931, in Greensburg, to the late Daniel and Thelma (Radbaugh) McAdams. Marcy was a member of Jeannette Assembly of God. She was very mission-minded, and a large part of her life in the '90s were mission trips to Colombia, Ecuador, Canary Islands and Jamaica, with her husband, Jerry. She loved traveling, camping and decorating her home. Marcy is survived by her beloved husband of 66 years, Gerald W. Miller Sr.; loving children, Gerald W. (Janice) Miller Jr., Randy Scott (Karen L.) Miller and Pamela S. (Donald W.) Busan; and six grandchildren, Cheryl L. (Justin) Miklos, Scott A. (Jaime) Miller, Lisa Ann Miller, Nicole M. Miller, Christina M. Miller and Amanda S. (Valerie Sabo) Busan; nine great-grandchildren, Hailey Marie and Emily J. Miklos, Ethan, Dylan and Jaelyn Shepler, Zander and Caleb Miller and Paige R. and Aubree M. Busan; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 14, 2019, at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721, where the funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 15, 2019. Interment will follow in Westmoreland Co. Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to support missions at Jeannette Assembly of God, 246 Pleasant Valley Road, Jeannette, PA 15644. Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary