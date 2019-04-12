Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc
3343 Rte 130
Harrison City, PA 15636
(724) 744-2721
Resources
More Obituaries for Marcella Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcella A. Miller


1931 - 09 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marcella A. Miller Obituary
Marcella A. Miller, 87, of Harrison City, went to be with her Lord Thursday, April 11, 2019. She was born Sept. 26, 1931, in Greensburg, to the late Daniel and Thelma (Radbaugh) McAdams. Marcy was a member of Jeannette Assembly of God. She was very mission-minded, and a large part of her life in the '90s were mission trips to Colombia, Ecuador, Canary Islands and Jamaica, with her husband, Jerry. She loved traveling, camping and decorating her home. Marcy is survived by her beloved husband of 66 years, Gerald W. Miller Sr.; loving children, Gerald W. (Janice) Miller Jr., Randy Scott (Karen L.) Miller and Pamela S. (Donald W.) Busan; and six grandchildren, Cheryl L. (Justin) Miklos, Scott A. (Jaime) Miller, Lisa Ann Miller, Nicole M. Miller, Christina M. Miller and Amanda S. (Valerie Sabo) Busan; nine great-grandchildren, Hailey Marie and Emily J. Miklos, Ethan, Dylan and Jaelyn Shepler, Zander and Caleb Miller and Paige R. and Aubree M. Busan; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 14, 2019, at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721, where the funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 15, 2019. Interment will follow in Westmoreland Co. Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to support missions at Jeannette Assembly of God, 246 Pleasant Valley Road, Jeannette, PA 15644. Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now