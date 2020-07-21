Marcella H. Gorney, 90, of Natrona, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, at her home. Marcy was born Sept. 12, 1929, in Natrona, daughter of John and Lottie (Szymborski) Gorney. Marcy graduated from St. Joseph High School in Natrona, and went on to work at the WearEver division of Alcoa in New Kensington, eventually retiring from Beacon Printing in Parnassus. Marcy was a social and beloved member of American Legion Post 48 in Natrona; we are sure she is signing the book in heaven. Marcy was a lifelong, dedicated Roman Catholic and member of Guardian Angels Parish, St. Ladislaus Church; there she served on the Catholic Ladies of Charity and Resurrection Choir. Marcy always saved you a spot in her pew, front right center, fourth row back on the end. Most noteworthy of her accomplishments was her fame for being "Aunt Marcy" to everyone. If you came to Natrona, you were hers. The words, "Hi Marc!" echoed like chimes up and down Garfield Street, and everyone was welcomed to a spot on her glider, a tall chilled high ball, her infinite patience and compassionate love. Though Aunt Marcy never married or had children of her own, her family was extensive. Her hallmark generous heart and kind spirit let everyone know, whether blood kin or just passing through, that you were "her kids." We were lucky to be so loved by her. Aunt Marcy was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Edward J. Gorney, and survived by her sister-in-law, Helen Gorney. She is also survived by her three nieces, Debbie (Ken) Meckey, of Ebensburg, Shelly (Bill) Heasley, of Natrona Heights, and Marcy Ann (Tony) Tomaselli, of Cresson; a nephew, Edward E. (Jamie) Gorney, of Natrona Heights; and 10 great-nieces and nephews, Jacob (Sonya) Heasley, Jana Heasley, Nathan Meckey, Alison (Justin) Schilling, Andrew (Melissa) Tomaselli, Luke (Stephanie) Tomaselli, Erica (Christopher) Diller, Alayna Tomaselli, Seth E. Gorney and Madison Gorney. Aunt Marcy is further survived by Arlene (Jim) Mullen and Lori (Tony) Panzino, whom she helped raise. Marcy is further survived by her many great-great-nieces and nephews, any and all honorary nieces and nephews, plus everyone toasting her life at American Legion Post 48. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Most Blessed Sacrament Church, with her pastor, the Rev. John B. Lendvai, as celebrant. Everyone is asked to please meet at the church. Burial will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights. Arrangements are under the care of the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., Natrona Heights. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com
.