Marcella M. (Wolf) Gisi, 94, of Pitcairn, died Sunday, June 30, 2019. She was the wife of the late Ludwig Gisi; dear mother of Rod L. (Kathy) Gisi, of Levelgreen, Larry A. (Tawnie) Gisi, of Monroeville, Kathie (Tom) Conklin, of Texas, and Terry L. (Mary) Gisi, of Pitcairn; sister of Pete Wolf, Caroline Wolf and Jake Wolf; grandmother of Tim (Juli) Gisi, Kris (Katja) Gisi, Shelly (Brian) Nash, Andrew (Christiana) Gisi, Jeff Conklin, Kellie Conklin, T.J. Gisi, Craig Gisi and Michael Gisi; and is also survived by 14 great-grandchildren. Marcella was a life member of Ladies Auxiliary Pitcairn Hose Co. No. 1 and a member of the Ladies of Charity, St. Michael Church.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, at the WM. O. PEARCE FUNERAL HOME INC., 318 Wall Ave., Pitcairn. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Michael Church.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 3, 2019