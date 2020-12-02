Marcella M. (Szemborski) Trinclisti, 95, of Bell Township, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at AHN-Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville. Born Nov. 27, 1925, in Tarentum, she was a daughter of the late Stanley Szemborski and Victoria D. (Bajyczk) Szemborski. Marcella was a 1943 graduate of Apollo High School, and lived in Bell Township since 1958. She worked as a cook for Lew's Dairy in Apollo for 20 years, retiring in 1987. Marcella was a member of St. James Roman Catholic Church, Apollo, and its Rosary Confraternity. She enjoyed making nut rolls for Easter and Christmas with the Rosary Confraternity, and was skilled at crocheting and embroidering. Marcella loved watching television, especially "The Golden Girls." In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James P. Trinclisti, who passed away April 24, 1968; grandson, Jonathan Brekke; son-in-law, Edward Poleski; and her brother, Walter Szemborski. Marcella is survived by her daughters, Joyce A. Poleski, of Bell Township, Susan (Dale) Hemke, of South Bend Township, Bonita L. (Daniel Brekke) Trinclisti, of Oakland, Calif.; grandchildren, Edward Poleski, Melissa (Scott) Pederson, Jeremy (Crystal Stewart) Hemke, Justin (Misty) Hemke, Stephanie (Adam) Hooks, Ryan (Alicia) Brekke, McKayla Brekke and Keenan Brekke; great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Janie Pederson, Grady and Olivia Poleski, Madeline and Austin Hemke and Kennedy and Jackson Hooks; and her niece, Allwynne "Winnie" Fleming, of California. Friends will be received from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. Due to state mandates regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, the visitation will be limited to 10 percent of the funeral home capacity at a time. Please wear a mask and adhere to social distancing. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in St. James Roman Catholic Church, with Father Vincent Zidek, OSB, as celebrant. Everyone please meet at the church. Interment will be in St. Gertrude Cemetery, Vandergrift. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Marcella's memory to St. Vincent De Paul Society, 109 Owens View Ave., Apollo, PA 15613, or St. James Roman Catholic Church at the same address. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com
.