Marcene L. Batzel
Marcene L. (Briney) Batzel, 81, of Pitcairn, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. She was the mother of David Lynn Batzel, Beth A. Buchholz and Scott Lyle (Faye A.) Batzel; sister of Peggy Parks and Wayne (Kathy) Briney; also survived by six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at the WM.O.PEARCE FUNERAL HOME INC., 318 Wall Ave., Pitcairn, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, with Pastor Jeremy Whipkey officiating. Please be advised that masks are required, maximum occupancy is 25 people at one time and social distancing will be observed.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 16, 2020.
September 15, 2020
My deepest condolences Scott, Faye, David, Beth, and Amber. May she rest in eternal peace.
Brian Haskins
Friend
September 15, 2020
My deepest sympathies Faye. The Gigliotti's
