Marcia A. Bryant


1947 - 12 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marcia A. Bryant Obituary
Marcia A. (Scavnicky) Bryant, 71, of Latrobe, formerly of Washington, Pa., passed away Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at UPMC Montefiore, Pittsburgh. Born Dec. 30, 1947, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of Mary G. Scavnicky, of Latrobe, and the late William R. Scavnicky. Marcia's husband, Bill Bryant, passed away in February 2014. Marcia was a very caring daughter, wife, sister and friend. Marcia was passionate about gardening, antiques and collectibles. She was an antiques dealer for many years, most recently in Belle Vernon and Ligonier. Marcia was a member of Trinity Church, Washington. Marcia will be lovingly remembered by her family and friends for her bright smile and kind and good nature. In addition to her mother, Marcia is survived by two sisters and brothers-in-law, Shari and Richard Santella and Karina and Richard Cain.
A memorial service will be held at Trinity Church in the spring. Arrangements are being handled by JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book and send condolences, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Mar. 7, 2019
